OnePlus has announced its latest crop of flagship smartphones, namely the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the handsets come with a new punch-hole design, latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G support, and improved cameras. The company has also introduced a new pair of Bluetooth earphones called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z as well as some limited edition designer cases for the smartphones.

Design OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro look exactly the same as you would have already noticed in some of the recently-leaked renders. The handsets feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges, ultra-fine bezels, and metal-glass construction. However, the Pro version is bigger, heavier, and has a more pronounced screen curvature. Notably, it is also the first-ever OnePlus handset to boast of IP68 rating.

Display About the screen

The OnePlus 8 Pro headlines a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3168x1440 pixels) AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color support, as well as built-in MEMC chip for motion smoothing technology. The standard OnePlus 8, however, settles for a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and lacks the MEMC tech found on the more expensive Pro model.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The 8 Pro debuts the first-ever quad-camera array on a OnePlus smartphone, including a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the regular OnePlus 8 sports a triple-lens setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, both handsets come with a 16MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 duo is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of non-expandable storage. The elite Pro variant houses a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support while the OnePlus 8 gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired charging only. Further, both the models offer Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers and an improved Haptic motor.

Information What's new in OxygenOS this time?

With the latest OxygenOS, OnePlus has introduced around 280 optimizations including changes to the UI animations, a new dark theme, support for dynamic wallpapers that change with the weather, live caption, Stadia support, Amazon Alexa support, and free 3-month subscription to Google One cloud storage.

New earphones OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and new cases

The Bullets Wireless Z, as was expected, retain the neckband design of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. However, it now offers lower latency, up to 20-hour battery life, and supports fast charging as well. The company has also announced new Sandstone cases for the OnePlus 8 series and three new limited edition (only 10,000) cases designed by Andre, a world-renowned artist.

Key details Pricing and availability