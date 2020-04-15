As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, more and more people are adjusting to the routine of video chats and virtual meetings. The services enabling these interactions can get the job done easily, but their experience is far from what we call a real meeting. Now, to fill this gap, we have a new Chrome extension called 'Nod'. Here's all about it.

Issue Virtual meetings come with a little problem

While virtual meeting applications enable seamless communication with multiple team members, they do not allow continuous active feedback from the participants. Basically, in a real meeting, the participants keep nodding or reacting as the team leader speaks, but in virtual interactions, they just observe while being muted. In fact, the feedback mostly comes when the speaker checks if everyone received the message.

Solution This is where 'Nod' comes in

To tackle this problem, Jamie Carr, who handles Product at UK-based HomeHero, built the Nod Chrome extension. The plugin, as the name indicates, allows muted participants of a virtual meeting to express how they are feeling through simple emoji reactions. These reactions can then be noted by the presenter, enabling them to address queries/concerns or acknowledge the feedback of the participants in real time.

Details You can raise hand, use customized reactions

Nod, as Carr explains, doesn't collect any personal information from virtual meetings and is being used by over 800,000 people around the world. You can use the tool to send basic, pre-defined reactions like Thumbs up, well done, and LOL, or raise your hand to draw the attention of the presenter. There is also an option to customize these reactions, if needed.

Usage Currently, you can use Nod for Google Meet