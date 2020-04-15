Apple's AirPower wireless charger, that is believed to be back in the works, could go official by late 2020 or early 2021, according to reputed tech analyst Jon Prosser. In a detailed tip-off, he has also revealed a concept design of the AirPower prototype that Apple is currently testing, highlighting a mat-like form-factor we saw on the original model that got scrapped last year.

Design Apple AirPower will use a Lightning connection and not Type-C

According to the prototype shared by Prosser, the resurrected AirPower will look the same as the original model. It will retain the familiar mat-like design and offer enough surface area to simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch. Prosser also claims that the wireless charger will get a Lightning port on the right side to draw power.

Internal construction Fewer coils, less overlapping

On the previous-generation AirPower, Apple wanted to pack enough coils so that a user could charge his device by placing it anywhere on the pad. However, with more coils and an intricate overlapping layout, it encountered serious overheating and interference issues. Hence, on the new version, the tech giant is opting for fewer coils and comparatively less overlapping of the components.

Major improvement The wireless charger gets an A11 chip for heat management

Alongside adopting a simpler coil layout, Apple's new AirPower will also pack an A11 chipset for improved heat management. According to an earlier tip-off from Prosser himself, using this new chipset allows the charging mat "to route power to specific coil regions" and "dynamically wait for temperatures to drop before applying more power."

Information AirPower could be priced around $250