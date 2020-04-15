In light of the existing coronavirus situation, Microsoft has decided to extend support for select older versions of Windows 10. The move from the company comes as part of an effort to make sure people and businesses continue to get regular patches/updates for Microsoft products, which are needed to keep things running at such a critical time. Here is all about it.

Details End of support delayed by six months

Just recently, Microsoft announced the decision to delay the end of support for Windows 10, version 1709 (Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise) and Windows 10, version 1809 (Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, IoT Core) by six months. This means that people on version 1709 will now have support until October 13, while those on version 1809 will get the same until November 10.

Other products Other products getting extended support

Microsoft is also offering a six-month support extension on Windows Server version 1809, Configuration Manager version 1810, SharePoint Server 2010, SharePoint Foundation 2010, and Project Server 2010. However, the company particularly notes that the changes do not apply to Exchange Server 2010, Office 2010, Project 2010, Office 2016 for Mac, and Office 2013, all of which still have the same end of support date.

Benefits Support will ensure regular patches, updates

With the extended support from Microsoft, the above-mentioned products will continue to get regular patches and security updates in the near future. This, as the company says, would come particularly handy for IT admins who are managing machines being used by people working remotely or college students attending classes from home to prevent themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.

