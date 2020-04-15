As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in India, Google is doing everything it can to help people hit by the crisis. A few days back, the company released tools to let daily wagers find night and food shelters in their city, and now, building on that effort, it is offering a way to find stores selling essential goods. Here's all about it.

Service Google Pay's 'Nearby Spot' to find opens stores

In a recent blog post, Google has announced that it is adding a new 'Nearby Spot' in the Google Pay app. The section, the company explains, lists local stores that are open and selling daily essentials like groceries. You can then use it to locate the closest outlet and visit them in person to buy the essential products needed.

Roll-out Only select cities will have 'Nearby Spot'

While the feature is handy, it will be available only to Google Pay users in select Indian cities. Basically, if you are in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi, the service will be available. Notably, it will also show the phone number of the store so that you can call them in advance to check the availability of a certain product.

Usage How to use Nearby Spot?

To use the Nearby Spot, launch Google Pay on your smartphone and head over to the Business section on the main screen. There, you will find a 'Nearby Stores' option; just tap on it and you will see all the grocery stores that are open in your vicinity and have recently accepted Google Pay as a mode of payment.

Other steps Other steps being taken by Google