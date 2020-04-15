In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have started using video as a way to interact with their teams as well as customers. Now, to help with this effort, YouTube is launching Video Builder, a DIY tool that any organization, even one with no creative experience or resources, can use to make and share short video ads with their customers. Here's more.

Tool Video Builder can create clips in a few minutes

Available in beta, Video Builder offers an easy-to-use interface to create video ads spanning 6 or 15 seconds in 5-10 minutes. You just have to select a layout according to your message or goal and add your business logo, colors, images, and text to have all that animated into an ad featuring music from YouTube's library (which you will get to choose).

Details Storyboard runs all the time

As you use the interface to add colors, images, and text, a storyboard appears at the bottom of the screen, showcasing how all the elements will map to different points in the final video. Then, once you hit the 'Create' button, the elements will be combined/animated to generate the video, which you can preview, save, or edit again (if needed).

Advantage This will be handy for cash strapped businesses

YouTube says Video Builder would come handy for businesses that do not have the technical/creative know-how to create video ads from scratch or can no longer do in-person shoots due to COVID-19. "With this tool, any business which needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed—whether through an advertising campaign, website or email," the company added.

Advantage #2 Even teams with video resources can use it

In addition to small or resource-restricted businesses, companies with a dedicated video team can also use the new Video Builder, according to Google. The company says that it can "help bring agility and experimentation to the creation process by generating supplemental, lightweight videos" on top of the main ones. So, basically, along with the main ads, you can have multiple smaller ones, too.

Information Sign-ups opened for Video Builder beta