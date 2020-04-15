OnePlus has finally broken the mold. The company, known for its "flagship killers", has presented its first-ever bonafide flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has all the things you'd expect from OnePlus: a new design, great display, better-than-ever cameras, and snappy fast performance. But now, it even supports wireless charging and is "officially" water-resistant. So, how does it fare against Samsung's 20 Ultra?

At a glance S20 Ultra v/s OnePlus 8 Pro: Design

As top-tier flagship smartphones, both the S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro offer a premium metal-glass construction, punch-hole design with a curved screen, and are IP68 rated. However, the OnePlus handset is lighter (199g v/s 222g), slimmer (8.5mm v/s 8.8mm), and has more screen curvature for those who like the bezel-less look. Winner: You will have to decide this for yourself.

Display All about the screen

In terms of display, both the handsets feature really bright and sharp 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screens with great color accuracy and smoothness. However, OnePlus allows you to use the 120Hz refresh rate at maximum resolution while Samsung restricts that to Full-HD+. As for sizing, the S20 Ultra offers 6.9-inch screen while the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen comes at 6.78-inch. Winner: OnePlus 8 Pro.

Primary camera For the shutterbugs

The 8 Pro has the best camera ever on a OnePlus device, offering a 48MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and 5MP color filter sensor. It's surely better but not quite among the very best. In comparison, the S20 Ultra features a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto shooter with 100x zoom, and a DepthVision sensor. Winner: S20 Ultra.

Information For the love of selfies

One the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 16MP camera that basically gets the job done. It's the same sensor we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro. On the other hand, Samsung's S20 Ultra packs a more powerful 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The S20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable storage. In comparison, the OnePlus flagship also comes with a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, but with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of non-expandable storage. Further, both the handsets run their custom skins on top of Android 10 and support the latest connectivity options including 5G.

Nitty-gritty Battery to Biometrics

The S20 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast-charging, 15W wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro houses a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as 30W wireless charging support. Both the phones come with in-screen fingerprint sensors and pack dual stereo speakers. Winner: Galaxy S20 Ultra but by no significant margin.

Information Pricing: The key factor

The S20 Ultra starts at $1,400 while the OnePlus 8 Pro is available at $899. In India, the Samsung flagship costs Rs. 97,900 for the 12GB/128GB model. OnePlus is yet to reveal the prices of OnePlus 8-series in India, but it will certainly be cheaper.

Our verdict How things stack up?