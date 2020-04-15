Motorola has once again postponed the first sale of its much-awaited RAZR phone in India. The premium foldable handset, which was slated to go on sale today (i.e. April 15), will now be made available on May 6. The company has delayed the release because of the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the country till May 3. Here's recalling the Motorola RAZR.

Design and Display Motorola RAZR: At a glance

The reincarnated Motorola RAZR highlights the aesthetics of the original RAZR but in a modern avatar. It now features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside which offers an HD+ (876x2142 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display for accessing notifications/music and a physical fingerprint reader on the lower-base for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The premium handset comes with a single 16MP (f/1.7) primary camera with a dual-tone LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a rather basic 5MP (f/2.0) camera housed in the notch of the internal screen. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The RAZR 2019 is backed by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in non-expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging and runs Android 9 out-of-the-box. Further, the handset gets all the latest connectivity options including NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability