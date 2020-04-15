Alongside its latest flagship smartphones, OnePlus has also launched a new pair of Bluetooth earphones. Dubbed as the Bullets Wireless Z, the model comes as a more affordable version of the Bullets Wireless 2. It retains the familiar neckband style design we saw on the Wireless 2 while offering improved battery life, new colors, and faster connectivity.

At a glance OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Design and wearability

The Bullets Wireless Z, weighing at 28g, offer the same neckband design and in-ear wearability that we saw on the Bullets Wireless 2. You also get the same Magnetic Controls, Type-C port for charging, and an in-line controller for controlling music, calls as well as activating Google Assistant. The new earphones are IP55 rated, meaning they can survive sweat and some drizzle.

Information The earphones now pack 9.2mm drivers

The Bullets Wireless Z packs a 9.2mm dynamic driver and some "super bass tone" to offer "rich sound" quality. There has also been some change in the acoustics, considering the Bullets Wireless 2 came with dual Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver.

Performance The new version offers an improved battery life

The Bullets Wireless Z offers up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge (14-hours on Bullets Wireless 2) and supports WARP Charge that promises 10-hours of playtime with 10-minutes of charging. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Pair (for OnePlus phones), Quick Switch (for switching between two paired devices), and a Low Latency with Bluetooth latency reduced to 110ms.

Information Pricing and availability