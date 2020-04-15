-
Alongside its latest flagship smartphones, OnePlus has also launched a new pair of Bluetooth earphones. Dubbed as the Bullets Wireless Z, the model comes as a more affordable version of the Bullets Wireless 2.
It retains the familiar neckband style design we saw on the Wireless 2 while offering improved battery life, new colors, and faster connectivity.
-
At a glance
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Design and wearability
-
The Bullets Wireless Z, weighing at 28g, offer the same neckband design and in-ear wearability that we saw on the Bullets Wireless 2. You also get the same Magnetic Controls, Type-C port for charging, and an in-line controller for controlling music, calls as well as activating Google Assistant.
The new earphones are IP55 rated, meaning they can survive sweat and some drizzle.
-
Information
The earphones now pack 9.2mm drivers
-
The Bullets Wireless Z packs a 9.2mm dynamic driver and some "super bass tone" to offer "rich sound" quality. There has also been some change in the acoustics, considering the Bullets Wireless 2 came with dual Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver.
-
Performance
The new version offers an improved battery life
-
The Bullets Wireless Z offers up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge (14-hours on Bullets Wireless 2) and supports WARP Charge that promises 10-hours of playtime with 10-minutes of charging.
The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Pair (for OnePlus phones), Quick Switch (for switching between two paired devices), and a Low Latency with Bluetooth latency reduced to 110ms.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at $49.95 (roughly Rs. 3,800), which is almost half the price at which the Bullets Wireless 2 was launched last year. However, the Indian pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.