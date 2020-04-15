After months of leaks and rumors, the affordable, second-generation 'iPhone SE' - which many called iPhone 9 - is finally here. The device carries the look and feel of iPhone 8 but brings upgraded internals under the hood, including the all-new A13 Bionic chip from Apple. Plus, its price starts just at $399 in the US. Here are all the details.

Design Same old look with Touch ID and bezels

From the design perspective, the new iPhone SE looks similar to iPhone 8 and its predecessors. You get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with top and bottom bezels and a home button integrated with Touch ID. Meanwhile, the back of the device features aerospace-grade aluminum with durable glass atop, just like the iPhone X series.

Internals Powerful chip for improved performance

Under the hood, the new device brings A13 Bionic, the Apple chip that comes with the company's flagship iPhone 11 series and has been described as the "fastest ever" processor in a smartphone. It can handle routine tasks seamlessly while delivering upgraded photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences, including those that weren't possible on the iPhone 8 line-up; and a great battery life.

Photography 'Best single-camera system in an iPhone'

For shutterbugs, Apple says that the new iPhone SE brings the best single-camera system ever seen in an iPhone, with a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) wide camera on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. The rear-facing camera of the device comes with a range of features, including OIS, flicker sensor for white balance, focus pixels, Smart HDR, portrait mode, and video recording at 4K/60fps.

Other details Wireless charging and other capabilities on offer

Among other things, the new iPhone SE supports Qi wireless charging and supports 18W fast-charging, which gives up to 50% juice in 30 minutes. However, in the box, you just get the standard 5W charger which uses the Lightning connector for charging. There is support for Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, and dual SIM with eSIM but, again, no headphone jack on offer.

Pricing Prices start at $399 for 64GB model