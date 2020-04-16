Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, called the AirDots S, in China. The new version comes as an update to the AirDots, featuring the same in-ear design, lightweight build quality, low-latency mode, and environmental noise reduction. Notably, the earbuds cost around Rs. 1,100 and are already on sale in China.

Design Redmi AirDots S: At a glance

The Redmi AirDots S features a truly wireless form-factor, sports matte-like plastic body and is extremely lightweight at 4.1g each. These earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and some splash resistance. Further, there are touch-pads mounted on the sides that let you control music and calls as well as activate the digital assistant.

Information The earbuds also lead to environmental noise reduction

The Redmi AirDots S comes with a Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip that allows for environmental noise reduction. The chip also lets you use the earbuds in mono or stereo mode. As for connectivity, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0.

Performance You get around 4-hours of battery life per charge

The Redmi earbuds offer around 4-hours of battery life on a single charge while the carry-cum-charging case holds an extra charge of up to 8 hours. The AirDots S is also touted to come with low Bluetooth latency, allowing quicker connections and reduced delay in transmission of sound from the smartphone to the earbuds.

Information Pricing and availability