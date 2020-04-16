Dreams, the mash-ups of stories/images seen while being in deep slumber, have no direct connection with the real world; they neither affect your life nor you have a way to control them. But, some MIT engineers have a different theory and are working on technologies capable of actually hacking and augmenting dreams to prove that. Here's all you need to know about it.

Project Dream Lab and its opinion on the role of dreams

While a large part of the scientific community firmly believes that dreams have no impact on the real-life of a person, MIT's Dream Lab, launched in 2017, shares a different opinion. They think that dreams can be tweaked to trigger a response that might improve the waking part of our lives, in different ways.

Possibilities Possibilities range from memory to creativity augmentation

"People don't know that a third of their life [spent sleeping] is a third where they could change or structure or better themselves," said Adam Horowitz, a researcher at the Dream Lab. He added, "Whether you're talking about memory augmentation or creativity augmentation or improving mood the next day or improving test performance, there's all these things you can do...that are practically important."

Study This is where the dream-hacking tech comes in

To study how interfering with dreams could change the waking life of a person, the team has developed devices that add sounds and smells into dreams. They use sensors to detect the state of hypnagogia, a condition between our conscious and subconscious minds when we move from being awake to asleep, and then insert sound/smell in hopes of generating a response.

Impact Experiments have shown intriguing changes from external stimuli

In an experiment with the sound-inserting device, which comes in the form of a glove, scientists played the word 'tiger' for people in the hypnagogic state and made them dream about the feline. The sound cues even brought about changes in the creative performance of the subjects, further boosting the theory of the MIT Dream team.

Possibility Similarly, the smell-inserting device could also prove useful

Just like the sound glove, the smell-inserting wearable could also prove effective by adding positive scents into the loop. This, the team thinks, could help a person deal with nightmares or traumatic memories related to them. "You can heal without being fully conscious," Dream Lab researcher Judith Amores said, while describing the possible application of the technology.

Concerns Work goes on, but there are many concerns