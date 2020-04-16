Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched its premium 30 series smartphones in its home country. The line-up comprises Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and range-topping Honor 30 Pro+ models. All three handsets offer support for 5G connectivity and come with premium designs, OLED displays, capable cameras, and 4,000mAh battery. Here's everything you need to know.

Phone #1 All about Honor 30 Pro+

The top-tier Honor 30 Pro+ comes with an in-trend dual punch-hole design featuring a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with curved edges and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs 5G-ready Kirin 990 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Plus, it houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W wired and 27W wireless fast charging.

Information What's the camera like on Honor 30 Pro+?

The Honor 30 Pro+ houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, the phone houses a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Phone #2 What's new in Honor 30 Pro

Next, there is Honor 30 Pro, which shares its design and most of the specifications with the more premium 30 Pro+. However, the former misses out on 90Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and wireless charging to attain a comparatively cheaper price tag. Apart from that, it also houses a 40MP primary camera as against the 50MP main sensor on the Honor 30 Pro+.

Phone #3 What about Honor 30

Lastly, there is Honor 30 which sports a punch-hole design and comes with a 6.53-inch OLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is fueled by a Kirin 985 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. As for memory options, it offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Information Honor 30 offers pretty decent cameras as well

The Honor 30 sports a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Pricing Finally, how much do they cost?