Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched its premium 30 series smartphones in its home country. The line-up comprises Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and range-topping Honor 30 Pro+ models.
All three handsets offer support for 5G connectivity and come with premium designs, OLED displays, capable cameras, and 4,000mAh battery.
Here's everything you need to know.
Phone #1
All about Honor 30 Pro+
The top-tier Honor 30 Pro+ comes with an in-trend dual punch-hole design featuring a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with curved edges and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone packs 5G-ready Kirin 990 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Plus, it houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W wired and 27W wireless fast charging.
Information
What's the camera like on Honor 30 Pro+?
The Honor 30 Pro+ houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, the phone houses a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.
Phone #2
What's new in Honor 30 Pro
Next, there is Honor 30 Pro, which shares its design and most of the specifications with the more premium 30 Pro+. However, the former misses out on 90Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and wireless charging to attain a comparatively cheaper price tag.
Apart from that, it also houses a 40MP primary camera as against the 50MP main sensor on the Honor 30 Pro+.
Phone #3
What about Honor 30
Lastly, there is Honor 30 which sports a punch-hole design and comes with a 6.53-inch OLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
The phone is fueled by a Kirin 985 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.
As for memory options, it offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
Information
Honor 30 offers pretty decent cameras as well
The Honor 30 sports a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Pricing
Finally, how much do they cost?
The standard Honor 30 starts at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 32,400), the Honor 30 Pro comes at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 43,200), and the range-topping Honor 30 Pro+ starts at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 54,100).
The handsets will go on sale in China on April 21, while there is no word on their availability in India as of now.