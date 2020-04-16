Google Drive always remains protected with a password - the same one you use for your Google account. But, once the service is logged in on a phone, it doesn't request this password every time you use it, meaning anyone accessing your device can access your Drive's contents too. Now, thanks to Google, there is a way to avoid that, at least on iPhones/iPads.

Feature Privacy Screen feature for Google Drive

In a matter of days, Google will release a new 'Privacy Screen' feature for Drive users on iOS. The capability, first reported by Digital Trends, will bring the ability to lock the contents of the cloud storage platform. So, just like WhatsApp messages, your Drive data would also be encrypted, opening only when you enter a password allowing the app to verify your identity.

Details You will get multiple options to lock select files

With Privacy Screen, you will be able to use the same screen lock that is active on your iPhone/iPad to protect Drive files. This means if you are using Face ID or Touch ID to protect your phone, the lock will be applied to the files you choose to protect. If there is a passcode then it will be used for the same purpose.

Configuration Drive settings will let you configure lock activation window

According to a Google spokesperson, the lock will be activated as and when you close and reopen Google Drive or switch to some other app. However, there will be options in Drive Settings - where you enable the feature - to adjust the activation window and give users some time to access the app freely before the passcode/Face ID lock comes into effect.

Availability No word on Android release yet