As a watered-down version of its premium Galaxy Tab S6 tablet, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The new tablet comes with a Full-HD+ display, S Pen support, a 7,040mAh battery, and mid-level internals including Exynos 9611 chipset. However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Here are more details.

Design and display A look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a metallic body featuring a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels. It also comes with Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures. Further, the device is offered in Oxford Grey and Agora Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite houses a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper. Notably, both these sensors are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite draws power from an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a solid 7,040mAh battery. In addition, the tablet comes with support for connectivity options like VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Finally, what about pricing?