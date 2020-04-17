HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco in India and 34 other countries. This is the third device after Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 to get the latest Android update. The new firmware offers a refreshed UI in addition to a system-wide Dark Mode, Smart Reply feature, new navigation gestures and security patch for April. Here's more.

Information How to download the update

You are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the update, whenever possible. To manually check for the update, simply go to Settings > System updates, and click on Update if the firmware has arrived for your handset.

Display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Nokia 8 Sirocco

To recall, the Nokia 8 Sirocco features a stainless steel frame body and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a conventional notch-less screen with curved edges and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED screen, and has an aspect ratio of 16:9. The handset also boasts of IP67 dust and water-resistance rating.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.6) secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. On the front, it houses a single camera with a 5MP (f/2.0) sensor. The rear camera can handle 4K video recording at 30fps while the front camera supports full HD recording at 30fps.

Details The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage