Alongside the recent unveiling of OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus has also announced several improvements to its Android 10-based OxygenOS operating system. The new version brings 50+ new features and changes, including Smooth Battle 2.0, New Dark Theme, Live Wallpapers, Live Caption, and Alexa support. It also brings over 280 powerful optimizations to offer an ultra-fast and seamlessly smooth smartphone experience, according to the company.

UI changes Smooth Battle 2.0 and refreshed Dark Theme

OnePlus claims it has introduced over 280 optimizations to offer a fast and smooth user experience on the screens of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which now boast of high refresh rates. The company has also added a rebooted Dark Theme that supports a wide range of third-party apps, reduces eye strain, and helps prolong battery life.

Information The company has also introduced Live Wallpapers

Another visual change in the new OxygenOS is the introduction of Live Wallpapers. According to OnePlus, the Live Wallpapers can connect to the OnePlus Weather app and change hues according to real-time weather conditions for an "experience closer to the environment around you."

New features Live Caption, Alexa support, and free Google One storage

Meanwhile, OnePlus has worked with Google to bring a couple of new features including Live Caption that offers video and audio captions in real-time. Moreover, all OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro buyers get 100GB of free Google One cloud storage for 3 months. The latest OnePlus 8 duo also gets built-in Alexa support for hands-free access to Amazon's digital assistant.

Information What else is new in OxygenOS?