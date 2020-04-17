A few days back, we reported that Realme India had postponed the launch of its wallet-friendly Narzo 10 series of smartphones to an indefinite period due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that these handsets would be launched in India on April 21. Here are more details.

Twitter Post First, here's the official confirmation

Changing the definition of bold and the unique, #realmeNarzo10 and #realmeNarzo10A are all set to be unveiled!

Watch the launch video online at 12:30 PM, 21st April on our official channels. https://t.co/Oe2ajoK9up pic.twitter.com/oTvSYGvMyF — realme (@realmemobiles) April 17, 2020

Design and display How will these phones look like?

Going by the previous leaks and teasers, Realme's Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones will sport a familiar waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel on these phones will house a multi-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10 will offer a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a monochrome sensor, and a macro camera. Up front, the phone is expected to house a 16MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 10A will sport a 12MP triple rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10 is likely to draw power from MediaTek Helio G80 chipset while the Narzo 10A may feature the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. As for memory options, these phones are likely to offer up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Furthermore, they will both pack 5,000mAh batteries and come with support for all the latest connectivity options.

Information And, how much they will cost?