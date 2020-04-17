Xiaomi is working to launch a new budget smartphone sometime soon. Now, a mysterious Redmi handset, with model number M2003J15SC, has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. Going by the reports, the listed phone is the vanilla Redmi Note 9, which will be sold alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max models that went official last month.

Design and display The phone will sport a punch-hole design

The Redmi Note 9 is likely to come with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Further, the phone is expected to offer a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 will sport a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor. However, the details of the other three lenses are yet to be revealed. For selfies, it will offer a 13MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 will reportedly draw power from a 2GHz octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The phone will run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and is likely to pack a 5,020mAh battery. Moreover, it will come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C Port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Finally, what will be the pricing?