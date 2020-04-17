Expanding its portfolio of gaming-centric smartphones, ZTE-owned Nubia is set to launch the Nubia Play on April 21. Now, just a few days before the launch, the key details of the upcoming handset have surfaced online. The phone is expected to offer a 144Hz AMOLED screen, a 48MP quad camera, and mid-level internals including Snapdragon 765 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display How will it look like?

The details about the design of the Nubia Play are not available, but it is expected to sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels on top and bottom. Further, the handset will offer an AMOLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will also house an under-display fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nubia Play will reportedly offer a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a capable 48MP primary sensor. However, the details about the other three lenses are unknown as of now. Up front, the handset will house a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Play is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone will house a solid 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In addition, it will come with support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information And, how much will it cost?