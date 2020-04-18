OPPO has released some images of its upcoming A92s smartphone, thus putting an end to all the imagination regarding its design. The official images make it clear that the new handset will feature an in-trend punch-hole design and come in at least three color variants. The 5G enabled handset, expected to be launched soon, is set to meet the demands of Gen Z users.

Design and Display The handset will feature a full-HD+ screen

According to images, the OPPO A92s will feature a plastic frame, and come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a punch-hole at the front, and four cameras housed in a rectangular arrangement on the rear side. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen, having an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of around 85%.

Cameras OPPO A92s will sport a 48MP quad camera

The smartphone will pack a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will sport a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera will record 4K videos at 30fps while the front shooter will manage full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals It will come with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip

The OPPO A92s is expected to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.0 and will be powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. It will come in two configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Further, the smartphone will pack a 3,890mAh battery and support 18W fast charging via the Type-C port.

