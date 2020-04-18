-
As an addition to its portfolio of wallet-friendly smartphones, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 9X Lite.
The handset comes with a notched design, a 48MP dual rear camera, a physical fingerprint reader, and mid-level internals.
It will go on sale in Finland starting May 14, while the company is yet to reveal the details of its availability in other international markets.
Design and display
Honor 9X Lite: At a glance
The Honor 9X Lite sports an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch at the top-center and an ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the phone houses a vertically-stacked dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The phone houses a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Honor 9X Lite houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a respectable 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 2MP (f/2.4) lens to capture depth details.
Up front, the handset sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras are capable of recording Full-HD videos at up to 60fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Honor 9X Lite draws power from a Kirin 710 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9 and packs a solid 3,750mAh battery.
Furthermore, the phone comes with support for the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Honor 9X Lite is priced at €199 (approximately Rs. 16,500) in Finland. However, there is no word on its pricing and availability in the Indian market as of now.