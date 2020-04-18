Samsung is rolling out software updates for a number of devices. In the latest development, the tech giant has released a new update for its premium foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is being released in Italy at present and is expected to be rolled out throughout Europe soon. The update brings some improvements to the Camera app and the April security patch.

New changes What's new in the update?

The new update comes with firmware version F700FXXU1ATD6. It brings the April security patch for the handset while also improving the Flex Mode in the camera app. The Viewfinder, which was earlier located at the top, can now be shifted to the bottom half to capture "more dramatic angles." You can simply double-tap on the preview box to switch the Viewfinder position.

Cameras Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: At a glance

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable AMOLED screen on the inside, and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED display on the outer shell. Further, the device comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.4) camera.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It also supports wireless charging, dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, and a Type-C port.

Information It costs Rs. 1.16 lakh in India