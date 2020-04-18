Motorola has launched its Moto G Power smartphone in the United States. It is listed on the company's website at $250. The smartphone features a punch-hole design, triple rear camera, 3-day battery life, and mid-range internals. Alongside, Motorola has also launched the Moto G Stylus in the US for $300. To recall, both the handsets debuted in the international markets earlier in February.

Design and Display A look at Moto G Power

The Moto G Power features a punch-hole display with a thick bottom bezel and an aluminum frame. The plastic rear panel houses a triple-lens camera and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) LCD screen with a screen-to-body ratio of around 83%. It comes in a single Smoke Black color finish.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Power sports a triple rear camera comprising 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps while the front camera can record full-HD videos at up to 120fps.

Internals Under the hood

The smartphone obtains power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. As far as connectivity features are concerned, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability