Apple has started taking pre-orders for the new iPhone SE in the US and 40 other countries. The shipping for these models is slated to begin from April 24. However, for all forthcoming bookings, the delivery is likely to start from the first week of May. To recall, the handset was unveiled earlier this week and it starts at $399 (Rs. 42,500 in India).

Design and Display iPhone SE has an aluminum frame with glass body

The Apple iPhone SE retains the design of the iPhone 8, featuring a conventional notch-less screen and a Touch ID sensor. It has an aluminum frame, glass body, and is IP67 rated. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch HD+ (750 x 1334 pixels) Retina LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is offered in three colors: Black, Red, and White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

For shutterbugs, Apple says that the new iPhone SE brings the best single-camera system ever seen in an iPhone, with a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) wide camera on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. Meanwhile, for video recording, the rear camera captures 4K videos at 24/30/60fps, while the front camera records full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) draws power from the flagship A13 Bionic processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device runs iOS 13 and packs a 1,821mAh battery as well as stereo speakers. Furthermore, the device gets support for 18W fast charging (5W charger included in the box) and Qi-based wireless charging.

Information Connectivity options and sensor details