Alongside the Moto G Power, Motorola has also launched the Moto G Stylus in the US market. The mid-range handset comes equipped with a stylus and aims to attract buyers looking for improved productivity. As for design and specifications, it is quite similar to the Moto G Power, featuring a punch-hole design, a triple-lens camera unit on the back, and a Snapdragon 665 chip.

Design and Display Moto G Stylus: At a glance

The Moto G Stylus sports a punch-hole design with an edge-to-edge display, a splash-resistant build quality, and an aluminum frame. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The phone offers a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) LCD screen with support for stylus input. It comes in a single Mystic Indigo finish.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Stylus houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a primary 48MP (f/1.7) sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper with screen flash feature. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera records Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G Stylus draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, dual-SIM 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability