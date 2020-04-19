Realme is reportedly working on launching a new mid-range smartphone, the X3, in the coming months. Now, the alleged handset, with model number RMX2142, has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the phone will come with a punch-hole design, a 4,100mAh battery, and support for 5G connectivity. Here are more details.

Design and display How will it look like?

The Realme X3 is likely to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. The phone is said to offer a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. Apart from that, the mid-budget smartphone is also expected to house an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Not much is known about the camera specifications of the Realme X3 as of now. However, the phone is expected to sport a quad-camera unit with an LED flash. On the front, the handset is likely to house a single selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 is likely to draw power from an octa-core processor, presumably the Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 800. The phone is expected to run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In addition, it will come with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and headphone jack.

Details And, how much will it cost?