Given the whole COVID-19 situation, New York has officially started allowing wedding ceremonies to be conducted via video conference. This means that as long as the pandemic continues to proliferate across the state, leaving marriage bureaus closed, people in the state can choose to get married on services like Zoom and Skype. Here's all you need to know about it.

Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York, has tweeted out that he has issued an executive order that allows people to obtain their marriage licenses remotely and clerks to perform wedding ceremonies over video. "Video marriage ceremonies -- there's now no excuse when the question comes up," Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday. "You can do it by Zoom," he added.

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

Situation This comes as a major move amid COVID-19 pandemic

The order from the governor comes as a major relief for couples that have been waiting desperately for marriage bureaus to open up. But the thing is, even when the pandemic comes under control and the shelter-in-place order enforced across the state gets lifted, it will be a while before any kind of public gathering, including jam-packed wedding ceremonies, could be allowed.

Details You could use any video-conferencing app

Notably, the order doesn't specify any particular app/platform that should be used for getting married online. You could use Zoom, as cited by Cuomo, or some other video platform that could host the number of friends and family members you want to invite to the digital ceremony. Many, for instance, have used FaceTime for weddings, as it supports up to 32 people per call.

