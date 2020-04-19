-
After a bunch of leaks and rumors, Chinese tech giant OPPO has officially listed the Find X2 Lite smartphone on its Portuguese website.
The key highlights of the phone include its AMOLED screen, a 48MP quad-camera, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G support.
Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal its availability details in the Indian market.
Here are more details.
Design and display
A look at the OPPO Find X2 Lite
The OPPO Find X2 Lite sports a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a vertically stacked quad-camera module with an LED flash.
The smartphone offers a 6.4-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Find X2 Lite houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO Find X2 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Moreover, it comes with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
And, what about the pricing?
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the OPPO Find X2 Lite is priced at €500 (approximately Rs. 41,500) in the European market. However, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the smartphone in India as of now.