In a shocking development, personal data of more than 20 million users of Aptoide, a third-party store for Android applications, has been leaked online. The details of the users were stolen in a hack carried out earlier this month and posted as part of a larger batch of 39 million records on a renowned hacking forum. Here's all about it.

Issue Personally identifiable information of Aptoide users shared by hacker

As first reported by ZDNet, the database posted by the hackers includes personally identifiable information of Aptoide users, including their name, email, and date of birth to sign-up date, IP address, device details, and other technical information. The batch also had passwords, although that information was encrypted with cryptographic hashes, the outlet said after going through a copy of the data.

Risk Plus, the information is also available for download

What makes this case even scarier is the fact that the batch of hacked information still remains available for download as a PostgreSQL export file on the hacking forum. The information largely pertains to users who signed up on Aptoide between July 21, 2016, and January 28, 2018. So, if you signed up during this window, your information may have been compromised.

Remark No word from Aptoide yet

Aptoide has been informed about the breach and the information exposure but the people managing the platform have not yet commented on the matter. The Portugal-based open-source marketplace went live all the way back in 2009 and claims to have more than 150 million users around the world - all using its apps via smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and VR devices.

Issues Aptoide has had issues with Google as well