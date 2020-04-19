Chinese tech giant OPPO is all set to launch its mid-budget smartphone, the A52, in its home country tomorrow, i.e., April 20. Now, just a day ahead of its official launch, a Weibo post has revealed the design and key details of the upcoming smartphone. The phone is tipped to sport a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera, and mid-level internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The OPPO A52 will sport a punch-hole design

As per the leaks, the OPPO A52 will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the phone will house a rectangular module to accommodate quad cameras and LED flash. Apart from that, the handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the OPPO A52 will house a quad-lens rear camera setup along with an LED flash. According to the Weibo post, the handset is tipped to house a 12MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. Up front, the phone would house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A52 will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, the smartphone would be backed by a solid 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The standard connectivity options on the handset will include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

