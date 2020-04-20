After several leaks, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has finally launched its entry-level A12 handset in Indonesia. The wallet-friendly phone has a waterdrop notched design, a dual-lens rear camera setup, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a capable 4,230mAh battery. However, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the smartphone in India. Here are more details.

Design and display OPPO A12: At a glance

The OPPO A12 sports a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel with angular patterns houses a dual-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. Besides that, the phone comes with a 6.22-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In terms of optics, the OPPO A12 comes with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor coupled with a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens to capture depth details. Up front, the smartphone houses a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. Further, both the front as well as rear cameras on the phone are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A12 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a solid 4,230mAh battery. In addition, it comes with support for standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information And, what about pricing and availability?