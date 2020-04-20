-
After several leaks, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has finally launched its entry-level A12 handset in Indonesia.
The wallet-friendly phone has a waterdrop notched design, a dual-lens rear camera setup, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a capable 4,230mAh battery.
However, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the smartphone in India.
Here are more details.
Design and display
OPPO A12: At a glance
The OPPO A12 sports a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel with angular patterns houses a dual-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Besides that, the phone comes with a 6.22-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In terms of optics, the OPPO A12 comes with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor coupled with a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens to capture depth details.
Up front, the smartphone houses a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Further, both the front as well as rear cameras on the phone are capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A12 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a solid 4,230mAh battery.
In addition, it comes with support for standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.
Information
And, what about pricing and availability?
OPPO has announced the price of the A12 smartphone for the Indonesian market. It is priced at IDR 2,499 (around Rs. 12,300) for the solo 4GB+64GB variant. However, there is no word on its pricing and availability in India.