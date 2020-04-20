As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched its A92s model in China. It is currently up for pre-ordering and is slated to go on sale starting April 29. As for the key highlights, the handset offers 5G connectivity, an edge-to-edge 120Hz display with dual punch-hole design, and a quad-camera module at the back.

Design and display The OPPO A92s sports a dual punch-hole design

Featuring a plastic body, the OPPO A92s sports a dual punch-hole design. On the rear, there is a square-ish camera module that accommodates four sensors and an LED flash. The phone offers a 6.57-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric details.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. It has a dual selfie snapper with a 16MP main lens and a 2MP depth camera. The rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front one records full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood and connectivity

The OPPO A92s draws power from a MediaTek Dimesity 800 5G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 3,890mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It also supports all the standard connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G cellular network, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information How must does the OPPO A92s cost?