A few days back, we reported that LG is working on a new mid-range smartphone, the Velvet, to revive its slumping mobile business. Now, the South Korean electronics giant has posted a teaser video from its official Korean YouTube channel, revealing its design and confirming the presence of the 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 processor. Here are more details.

Design and display How will it look like?

As per the teaser video, the LG Velvet will come with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design. On the rear, the curved panel will house triple cameras and an LED flash in 'Raindrop' shape. The phone is expected to feature an AMOLED screen, and could be offered in four color options: Black, Green, White, and Peach.

Information The details about the cameras are unclear

The LG Velvet will house a triple camera setup comprising a primary lens coupled with a monochrome sensor, and another depth sensor. The details of the sensor are not known at the moment. Up front, the phone will house a single selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will support 5G connectivity

The LG Velvet will draw power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. Meanwhile, other details such as memory options and battery capacity of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. In terms of connectivity options, the handset will come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information And, how much will it cost?