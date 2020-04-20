In a major development, a Bengaluru-based technology company has created an 'affordable ventilator' that does not need electricity to function. The machine comes at a price of Rs. 2,500 per unit - the most affordable of its kind - and could come really handy in helping India fight the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Here's all about it.

Ventilator Dynamatic Tech and its low cost ventilator

Developed by Dynamatic Tech, a company making engineered products for aerospace and automotive giants like Airbus and Boeing, the low-cost ventilator features no electronic or imported components. It looks pretty different from ventilators seen in hospitals but works just fine by maintaining maximum/minimum pressure and controlling the oxygen mix for enabling a controlled breathing system.

Usage This could be critical for rural healthcare

The development of the ventilator was lauded by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. "#DynamaticTech is an integral part of the supply chain for Airbus & Boeing. It is a leading auto component manufacturer & is a top class engineering company," he said, noting that their "innovation is critical for rural primary health centres & local hospitals" and India needs it to save lives.

Twitter Post Here's the tweet from Kant

Indian innovation: This is the lowest cost ventilator in the world developed by ⁦@DynamaticTech⁩ in Bengalaru.

Zero electricity. No imports. No electronic components.Maintains Max / Min pressure. Controlled Oxygen mix

Controlled Breathing rate.

Price: Rs.2,500 per ($33) pic.twitter.com/cD4v16jING — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 19, 2020

Delivery 50,000 ventilators to be delivered

Given the concerns over the coronavirus crisis, the Dynamatic Tech team is expected to deliver 50,000 of these low-cost ventilators to hospital facilities, the Times of India reported. Notably, the disposable, portable, and easy-to-use design of these ventilators will also make it relatively easy to deliver them to healthcare facilities in remote parts of India.

Shortage India is racing to scale up ventilator capacity

The development of the device comes as India races to get its ventilator capacity up and brace for critical COVID-19 cases. The country has already ordered some 10,000 regular ventilators from China, another 20,000 are being made by Noida-based AgVa Healthcare and Maruti Suzuki. However, they typically cost around Rs. 1.5 lakh, making the development of low-cost solutions like this one really important.

Information Other affordable ventilators being developed