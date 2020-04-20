After unveiling its flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones last week, the Chinese tech giant has now revealed the prices of the handsets in India. The Pro model comes at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, while the vanilla OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999. At these prices, the flagship phones are way cheaper in India as compared to the international markets. Here's more.

India pricing First, a detailed look at the pricing of the handsets

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-tier 12GB/256GB model. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999 for the entry-level 6GB/128GB variant, which is exclusive to Amazon.in. Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

Design and display Here's what the OnePlus 8 smartphones offer

Both OnePlus 8 smartphones feature a punch-hole design and AMOLED screens. However, the Pro model comes with an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 houses a smaller 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Further, both the phones have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 8 offers triple rear cameras including a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro lens. For selfies, both the handsets offer a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals What about internal hardware?

The OnePlus 8 smartphones draw power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 processor. As for memory options, these phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Pro model packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support, while the standard OnePlus 8 houses a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging technology.

Availability The smartphones will go on sale in India next month