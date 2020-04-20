-
After unveiling its flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones last week, the Chinese tech giant has now revealed the prices of the handsets in India.
The Pro model comes at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, while the vanilla OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999.
At these prices, the flagship phones are way cheaper in India as compared to the international markets.
India pricing
First, a detailed look at the pricing of the handsets
The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-tier 12GB/256GB model.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 41,999 for the entry-level 6GB/128GB variant, which is exclusive to Amazon.in.
Meanwhile, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.
Design and display
Here's what the OnePlus 8 smartphones offer
Both OnePlus 8 smartphones feature a punch-hole design and AMOLED screens. However, the Pro model comes with an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 houses a smaller 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, both the phones have an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP depth sensor.
Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 8 offers triple rear cameras including a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro lens.
For selfies, both the handsets offer a 16MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
What about internal hardware?
The OnePlus 8 smartphones draw power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 processor. As for memory options, these phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
The Pro model packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support, while the standard OnePlus 8 houses a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging technology.
Availability
The smartphones will go on sale in India next month
The OnePlus 8 series smartphones will reportedly go on sale in India in May. However, the company has not revealed the exact sale dates yet.
Notably, OnePlus has also announced the prices of the Bullets Wireless Z earphones in India. The IP55-rated wireless earphones, which offer 20 hours of battery life, are priced at Rs. 1,999 in the country.