In a push towards smarter user experiences, ICICI Bank has enabled AI-backed voice banking capabilities. The feature will allow ICICI customers to access various banking services - from bank account balance to general queries - by simply calling out their smart voice assistant, be it Alexa or Google Assistant. Here's all you need to know about it.

Feature Banking with voice via Google Assistant, Alexa

As ICICI Bank explained in a tweet, all its customers can now give voice commands to their Alexa or Google Assistant-powered devices to access basic banking services. This basically means you call the digital helpers for basic banking needs like checking recent transactions, account balance, credit card due date, or locating the nearest branch of the bank or ATM, among other things.

Working ICICI's iPal bot is the centerpiece of this system

The bank is offering these voice services with the help of its new iPal omnichannel bot. It has to be connected with your smart speaker, following which you can ask the aforementioned queries or something more general like how to make UPI payments. The general questions will be answered on the speaker while those involving confidential details, like balance, will be delivered via SMS.

Alexa How to use voice banking service with Alexa

To use voice banking on Alexa-powered Echo devices, open the Alexa app on your smartphone, swipe right, go to 'Skill & games', and search for ICICI Bank iPad. After that, click on Enable, go to the settings of the skill, and link your ICICI Bank account by giving your mobile number and OTP. Then, simply say "Alexa, Ask ICICI Bank" and ask your query.

Google Assistant How to use with Google Assistant?