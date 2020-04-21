A few days ago, we reported that Realme India had confirmed the release of its wallet-friendly Narzo 10 series of smartphones on April 21, after going back-and-forth on its word due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing lockdown. However, the Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that the release of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A has been postponed indefinitely. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Here's the official statement from Realme India

A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower. pic.twitter.com/0yBjc4EyZr — realme (@realmemobiles) April 20, 2020

Design and Display The Narzo 10 series will feature a waterdrop notch design

Reportedly, Realme's Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones will feature a splash-resistant design with a waterdrop notched screen. As per leaks, both the handsets will sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the rear, the phones will house a multi-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad rear camera including a 48MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Further, it will have a single 16MP selfie snapper. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A will reportedly house a 12MP triple-lens camera array and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood, the devices will run on MediaTek processors

The Narzo 10 is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset while the Narzo 10A may run on MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Further, both the handsets are expected to offer up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Under the hood, both models are tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support all the latest connectivity options.

