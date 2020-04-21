As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people locked in their homes, Facebook is upgrading its products to make calling easier and convenient. First, the company launched the desktop app of Messenger, and now, it is increasing the participant limit for group calls on WhatsApp, its key messaging product with over a billion users. Here's all about it.

Beta Beta release brings increased participant limit

According to WABetaInfo, a renowned tipster for WhatsApp updates, the latest beta version of the messaging service for Android (v2.20.133) and iOS (v2.20.50.25) brings enhanced participant limit for group calls. Previously, the platform used to allow audio/video calls with up to 4 people, but that limit has now been doubled to eight. The change was said to be in the works earlier this month.

Steps Calling process remains unchanged

Even with the enhanced participant limit, the group calling process remains unchanged. You can either start a call from an existing group or head over to the calls section of the app, hit the call icon at the bottom right, and start an audio or video call by choosing up to 7 participants (the 8th being yourself).

Caveat All users would need the latest version

That said, it's worth noting that the 8-person group call would go through only when all the chosen participants have installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp. If that is not the case, the caller would get an error message saying "Several people are using an old version of WhatsApp. To start calls with 4+ people, all participants need the latest version of WhatsApp."

Release Stable release possible this week

There is no word on when the increased participant limit would be launched in a stable build. But, given the whole COVID-19 situation, we expect WhatsApp may fast-track the beta test. As such, there is a good chance that the company might start the public roll-out in the coming days, making sure everyone is able to make group calls with their friends at once.

Information This could help WhatsApp to take on Duo, Zoom