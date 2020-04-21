As the most affordable variant of the Redmi K30 series smartphones, Xiaomi is reportedly working to launch the Redmi K30i soon. The handset is likely to share most of its specifications with the vanilla Redmi K30, except for the primary camera. The K30i will feature a 48MP main camera as against the 64MP snapper that we have seen on the K30 model.

Design and display How will it look like?

Much like the Redmi K30, the Redmi K30i will sport a dual punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. The phone is expected to offer a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, it is likely to house a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Redmi K30i is expected to house a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset will offer a 20MP+2MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30i is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to run Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. In addition, it will come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information And, how much will it cost?