Expanding its portfolio of gaming smartphones, ZTE-owned Nubia has launched the Nubia Play 5G in China. The phone offers a 144Hz AMOLED screen, mid-level internals, customizable buttons for an improved gaming experience, a sophisticated cooling system, and dual-mode 5G support. In China, it comes at a starting price of 2,399 yuan, which is approximately $339 or Rs. 26,000.

Design and display

The Nubia Play 5G sports an edge-to-edge screen without a notch/punch-hole to offer a full-screen viewing experience. It has a 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back features an active gradient design while the frame houses a couple of touch-sensitive triggers (touch buttons) for an enhanced gaming experience.

Cameras

The Nubia Play 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a single 12MP selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals

The Nubia Play 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, it houses a solid 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In addition, the handset also comes with support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, dual-mode 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information