Finally, Google is offering the long-awaited ability to adjust 'Hey Google' wake word detection sensitivity on Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays. The feature was promised by the company last year but has just started rolling out to the public, The Verge reports, citing confirmation from a Google spokesperson. Here's more about the new option and its working.

Ever since Google Assistant devices, be it Home smart speakers or the Nest display line-up, became mainstream, users have been reporting cases of unintended activation. Basically, they say that their device wakes up and activates microphone - waiting for the users' command - by picking up something else as the 'Hey Google' or 'Ok Google' wake word.

As the issue enabled microphone without permission and risked capturing conversations (and private information) that the user never intended to share, Google promised controls to tackle the problem. Basically, the internet giant said it would roll out a setting that would adjust the listening sensitivity of the Assistant-powered devices, making it harder to wake up the digital helper when you don't mean to.

Now, about six months after that promise, the setting is finally rolling out to the public. Mishaal Rahman, the editor-in-chief of XDA-Developers, first managed to enable the feature after digging into the code of the Google Home app. Then, a spokesperson from Google confirmed to The Verge that the capability is gradually being released to let users adjust their Assistant's voice detection sensitivity.

According to the screenshots shared by Rahman on Twitter, the feature would come as a "Hey Google" sensitivity option under the Device Settings of the Google Home app. Once you access it, it will show a slider to make the device more or less sensitive to the 'Hey Google' or 'Ok Google' command. If you make it less sensitive, the accidental activations will decrease.

