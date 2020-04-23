-
As an addition to its portfolio of mid-budget smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched the A72 in its home country.
The handset comes with a punch-hole design, a 48MP quad rear camera, a solid 5,000mAh battery, and mid-level internals.
Meanwhile, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the smartphone.
Here are more details.
Design and display
OPPO A72: At a glance
The OPPO A72 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a rectangular module to accommodate quad cameras and an LED flash.
The phone offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad camera setup on the OPPO A72 comprises a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography.
Up front, the phone houses a 16MP selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO A72 draws power from a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The phone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The standard connectivity options on the handset include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the A72 at a later stage. However, looking at the specifications, the phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000-20,000.