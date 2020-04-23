-
Chinese smartphone maker iQoo has launched the gaming-centric Neo 3 in its home country.
As for the key highlights, the handset sports a 144Hz display, 48MP triple rear camera setup, 44W fast-charging support, and flagship-grade internals including Snapdragon 865 processor.
However, there is no word on the availability of the phone in India as of now.
Design and display
iQoo Neo 3: At a glance
The iQoo Neo 3 comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top right corner and a noticeable bezel at the bottom.
The handset sports a 6.57-inch screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.
Apart from that, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the iQoo Neo 3 offers a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, coupled with an 8MP secondary lens and another 2MP depth sensor.
Up front, the phone houses a 16MP selfie snapper.
The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The iQoo Neo 3 is fueled by flagship Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Under the hood, it packs a solid 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging.
In addition, the handset comes with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
How much?
And, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket-pinch, the iQoo Neo 3 starts at CNY 2,698 (approximately Rs. 29,000) for the entry-level 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,398 (approximately Rs. 36,500) for the top-tier 8GB/256GB model.
The phone will go on sale in China on April 29, while there is no word on its availability in India yet.