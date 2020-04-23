Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert of the United States, has featured as the hero of Fauci's Revenge, a new game aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief. The title has been doing rounds on the internet, giving users a chance to step into the shoes of the renowned immunologist and lead the fight against the novel coronavirus. Here's all about it.

Game Play as Fauci, take out coronavirus

Developed by Brooklyn-based video game company 'Beat the Bomb', Fauci's Revenge is a vertical scrolling shooter game. It works pretty much like Space Invaders, but in this case, you play as Dr. Fauci while he literally tries to fight the coronavirus, shooting at it and dodging the firing of the contagion - and other bad things like crowds - at the same time.

Final showdown Chance to participate in "The Final Showdown"

The game is free to play for everyone, but if you are in the US, Beat the Bomb is also giving an opportunity to win exciting prizes. Essentially, the company says that the top 10 players ending up on its leaderboard by April 26 will get a chance to compete for "Fauci's Revenge: The Final Showdown Live Stream" on April 30.

Information Winner will get Oculus Quest VR headset

While all 10 players will receive Fauci's Revenge merchandise, the final two, chosen from games on April 28, will be taking part in the Showdown. The winner will get an Oculus Quest VR headset, and the runner-up will be given a $100 Amazon gift card.

Goal Goal to raise money for COVID-19 relief

The ultimate goal of this effort is to encourage people to fight against coronavirus and raise money for NYC Health + Hospitals (NYC's Public Hospitals). "#Teamwork like this will help get our brave NYC medical professionals the supplies they need to #BeatTheVirus. If you like the free game, please help us reach our goal!," Alexander Patterson, the CEO of the company, says.

Status $5,355 raised on GoFundMe so far