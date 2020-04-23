-
After a bunch of leaks and rumors, Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally launched the premium Edge+ and Edge smartphones.
The key highlights of the handsets include their aggressively curved 'Endless Edge' display, 90Hz refresh rate, and support for 5G connectivity.
The company is yet to reveal the availability details of these smartphones for the Indian market.
Here are more details.
-
Design and display
A look at both the smartphones
-
Both Motorola Edge+ and Edge smartphones feature a punch-hole design with aggressive curved edges. These handsets sport an impressive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Apart from that, both the smartphones boast of Waves audio stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Motorola Edge+ houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a respectable 108MP primary sensor, coupled with another 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.
The vanilla Motorola Edge, on the other hand, has a similar setup but with a 64MP main camera.
Up front, both the handsets offer a 25MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Both Motorola smartphones are fueled by 5G-ready chipsets
-
The Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge pack 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets, respectively.
The former gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the latter offers 6GB RAM and 126GB internal memory.
The Motorola Edge+ offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired and wireless fast charging, while the Motorola Edge is fueled by a 4,500mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging.
-
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 76,000), while the vanilla Motorola Edge costs $650 (approximately Rs. 50,000). Meanwhile, the company is likely to reveal the India pricing and availability details of these smartphones in the coming weeks.