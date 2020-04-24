-
As an addition to its portfolio of 5G smartphones, Realme has announced the X50m 5G model in China.
It comes with a punch-hole design, a 120Hz screen, a respectable 48MP quad rear camera, and mid-level internals.
The handset will go on sale from April 29 in China, but there is no word on its global availability as of now.
-
Design and Display
Realme X50m 5G: At a glance
-
The Realme X50m 5G sports an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top-left corner for the dual front camera setup. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a quad camera module.
The handset offers a 6.57-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For secure biometric authentication, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The handset comes with a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, it houses a dual-lens setup with a 16MP main sensor and 2MP depth camera.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot full-HD videos at 30/60fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The X50m 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The phone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, built-in cooling system, and Dolby-powered stereo speakers.
As for connectivity options, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about pricing?
-
The Realme X50m 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,500) and is offered in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colors. It will go on sale in China from April 29. However, details regarding international availability are not available as of now.