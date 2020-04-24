-
As an addition to its line-up of tablets, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the MatePad in its home country.
The tablet comes equipped with Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers, a 7,250mAh battery, and offers support for M-Pencil stylus.
However, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the tablet in the Indian market.
Here are more details.
Design and display
A look at the Huawei MatePad
The Huawei MatePad comes with a metallic body featuring a conventional rectangular screen surrounded by proportional bezels. On the rear, it has a single camera, along with an LED flash.
The tablet sports a 10.4-inch LCD screen with 2000x1200 pixel resolution.
Besides that, it comes with M-Pencil support for taking notes and doodling.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Huawei MatePad houses an 8MP rear camera with autofocus support and an LED flash. For the selfie lovers, the tablet offers an 8MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei MatePad is powered by an in-house Kirin 810 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Under the hood, the tablet packs a solid 7,250mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The standard connectivity options on the device include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, a Type-C port, and Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket-pinch, the Huawei MatePad starts at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 20,420) for the entry-level 4GB/64GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 26,870) for the top-tier 6GB/126GB LTE model. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.