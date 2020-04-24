In an attempt to push sales, iQoo India has announced a price-cut on its flagship handset, the iQoo 3. The smartphone, which was launched in February this year, has become cheaper by up to Rs. 4,000 in the country. The key highlights of the phone include its AMOLED screen, 48MP quad camera, 55W fast-charging support, and top-tier internals. Here are more details.

Details First, a look at the new prices

With the latest price revision, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of the iQoo 3 have become cheaper by Rs. 4,000. The former is now priced at Rs. 34,990, while the latter is available at Rs. 37,990. Meanwhile, the 5G-ready 12GB/256GB variant of the phone has received a price-cut of Rs. 2,000, and it is now priced at Rs. 44,990.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling iQoo 3

The iQoo 3 comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top right corner. On the rear, the rectangular module accommodates quad cameras and an LED flash. The phone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Besides that, it houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQoo 3 offers a quad-lens rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the handset houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. Further, the main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals And, here's a look at the internals