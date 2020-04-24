Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its Nova 7 series of smartphones in its home country. The range, comprising the Nova 7 SE, Nova 7, and Nova 7 Pro, comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, 5G connectivity, 64MP rear cameras, and 40W wired fast-charging support. The devices are currently up for pre-ordering and will go on sale starting April 28.

Phone #1 Nova 7 SE: At a glance

The Nova 7 SE comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a Kirin 820 5G chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging via the Type-C port.

Information The Nova 7 SE comes with a 64MP main sensor

The Nova 7 SE has a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the phone sports a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 The Nova 7 comes with a Kirin 985 chipset

In terms of design, the Nova 7 looks similar to the SE model with a punch-hole display and a quad rear camera setup. However, it sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a Kirin 985 5G chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It also has a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Information The Nova 7 comes with a 32MP selfie camera

The Nova 7 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 The Nova 7 Pro 5G has a curved OLED display

The range-topping Nova 7 5G Pro has a curved OLED display with dual punch-hole design. It features a 6.57-inch display with full-HD+ (1080x2400) resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone is the Kirin 985 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W wired fast-charging support.

Information The Nova 7 Pro houses a periscope module with OIS

The quad-rear camera on the Nova 7 Pro comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, it has a dual-camera setup with a 32MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Prices Pricing and availability